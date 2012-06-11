BRIEF-MTNL says co considering selling, leasing real estate, towers, ducts
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties
LONDON, June 11 Futures pointed to sharp gains for European shares on Monday as sentiment improved after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to help its battered banks, and Chinese trade data surpassed market predictions.
At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX,and France's CAC were up 2.5 to 2.9 percent.
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction