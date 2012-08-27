BRIEF-Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals issues 161.2 mln shares to Dishman Pharma and Chem
* Issues 161.2 million shares to Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited in ratio of 1:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Aug 27 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Monday, with fragile market sentiment dominated by uncertainty as to whether key central banks would launch new stimulus measures.
At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent.
* Says awarded letter of acceptance by Mahanadi Coal Fields for extraction of coal Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHlxRC) Further company coverage: