US STOCKS-Wall St slightly lower as Apple weighs
* Apple slips after rating cut; top drag on all three indexes
LONDON, Sept 19 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday as fresh monetary stimulus from Japan boosted assets exposed to global growth and offset worries about Spain's fiscal issues.
At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were up 0.4 percent while contracts on France's CAC were 0.6 percent higher.
* Apple slips after rating cut; top drag on all three indexes
LONDON, June 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets