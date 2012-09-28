BRIEF-Amforge Industries seeks members' nod for buyback of shares worth 20.9 mln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for buyback of shares woth INR 20.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 28 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday as investors welcomed Spain's efforts to tackle its public deficit through new austerity measures, which many see as paving the way for international aid.
At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.8 percent, while contracts on Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.7 percent.
Jun 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE572E14BH8 PNB HOUSING FIN 90D 6-Jun-17 99.9830 6.2061 2 425 99.9830