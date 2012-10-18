US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
LONDON Oct 18 European stock index futures signalled to a slightly higher open on Thursday as a slew of macroeconomic releases pointed to a stabilisation in the Chinese economy, a day after U.S. numbers showed an improvement in the housing sector.
At 0603 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were all up 0.2 percent.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)