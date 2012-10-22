BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
LONDON Oct 22 European stock futures pointed to a steady open on Monday, with results from companies like Philips and Handelsbanken raising expectations that the European earnings season might not be as bad as some had expected.
Dutch electronics company Philips reported higher sales and profits in the third quarter, while Swedish bank Handelsbanken posted a third-quarter operating profit of 4.4 billion Swedish crowns ($60.9 million), right in line with expectations.
At 0612 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were flat, while Germany's DAX futures were up 0.1 percent.
* Approves sub division of shares to face value of rupees 2 per equity share from existing face value of 10 rupees per share