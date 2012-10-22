LONDON Oct 22 European stock futures pointed to a steady open on Monday, with results from companies like Philips and Handelsbanken raising expectations that the European earnings season might not be as bad as some had expected.

Dutch electronics company Philips reported higher sales and profits in the third quarter, while Swedish bank Handelsbanken posted a third-quarter operating profit of 4.4 billion Swedish crowns ($60.9 million), right in line with expectations.

At 0612 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were flat, while Germany's DAX futures were up 0.1 percent.