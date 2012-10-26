BRIEF-India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.61 trln rupees on May 31
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.61 trln rupees on May 31 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRQ7uK)
LONDON Oct 26 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday as lacklustre numbers from global giants Apple and Amazon set a gloomy backdrop for the release of U.S. GDP data later in the day.
At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and France's CAC were down 0.9 percent, while contracts on Germany's DAX shed 0.5 percent.
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.61 trln rupees on May 31 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRQ7uK)
* India government surplus cash balance with RBI for auction was nil as on June 2 – cenbank Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRQ7uK)