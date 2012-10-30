BRIEF-Wipro denies news report on founders looking to sell part or all of company
* Clarifies on an article "Wipro promoters at early stage of evaluating sale of part or whole business: source"
LONDON Oct 30 European stock index futures traded flat to higher on Tuesday, keeping within their recent range in a likely quiet session with Wall Street closed, as investors digested mixed corporate results.
At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were up 0.1 percent, while contracts for France's CAC were flat.
DHAKA, June 5 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $32.25 billion at the end of May from $32.52 billion the previous month, the central bank said on Monday, but were up 12 percent from a year earlier.