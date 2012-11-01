LONDON Nov 1 European stock index futures pointed to a flat-to-lower open on Thursday, in what is expected to be a light session due to public holidays in part of mainland Europe.

At 0703 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were down 0.3 percent, contracts on Germany's DAX were down 0.1 percent and futures on France's CAC were flat.

While all major European markets were open, trading volume was expected to be thin, due to public holidays in France, Italy, Spain and parts of Germany for All Saints day.