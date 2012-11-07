LONDON Nov 7 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday, after a U.S. election victory for President Barack Obama removed uncertainty over leadership of the world's biggest economy.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 added 0.6 percent, while those for Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE gained 0.5 percent each by 0705 GMT.

However, gains are likely to be limited as attention switches to the U.S. "fiscal cliff" of some $600 billion of spending cuts and tax increases that threaten to send the United States back into recession next year.