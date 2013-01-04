LONDON Jan 4 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Friday as concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may end its asset-buying programme ahead of time curbed appetite for shares in the run up to key U.S. jobs data.

At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and France's CAC were down 0.3 percent, while contracts on Germany's DAX shed 0.2 percent.