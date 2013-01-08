BRIEF-Gokul Refoils & Solvent to divest division comprising of edible oil refinery at West Bengal
* Says to divest division comprising of edible oil refinery at West Bengal
LONDON Jan 8 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Tuesday after recent advances to 22-month highs, with investors seen trading cautiously before the start of the fourth quarter earnings season.
At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 percent lower.
* Says to divest division comprising of edible oil refinery at West Bengal
* Says executed share purchase agreement with Pinnacle Hospitals India Private Limited.