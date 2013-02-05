BRIEF-UCO Bank seeks members' nod for issue of 700 mln equity shares
* Seeks members' nod for issue of up to 307.2 million shares to India government at 37.44 rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 5 European shares were expected to extend losses and set a new one-month low on Tuesday, with growing political uncertainty in Spain and Italy and softer U.S. data hurting sentiment.
At 0705 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.2 percent lower.
* Seeks members' nod for issue of up to 307.2 million shares to India government at 37.44 rupees each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: