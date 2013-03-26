BRIEF-SML Isuzu May vehicle sales down about 46 pct
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 26 European stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Tuesday, with recent share declines prompting investors to buy equities, although concerns related to a Cyprus bailout deal were likely to limit gains.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.4 percent higher.
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'