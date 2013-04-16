Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, April 16 European stock futures pointed to a weaker open on Tuesday, with sentiment hit by further sharp declines in major commodities such as gold and crude oil on global growth concerns.
At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.3 to 0.4 percent lower.
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
BENGALURU, India, April 11 A small Indian company launched on Tuesday a blood test to detect a wide range of cancers at a fraction of the cost of similar diagnostics available in the United States.