LONDON May 28 European stocks were set to gain for a second session on Tuesday, with futures opening higher as British investors returned from a long weekend to read pledges of continued stimulus in Europe and Japan.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were all up around 0.3 percent.

Futures for UK's FTSE 100 - which was shut on Monday and thus missed on that session's gains - were up 0.9 percent.