LONDON, June 5 European stock index futures pointed to a weaker start on Wednesday, with a major index's failure to break a strong resistance level and concerns about a cut in U.S. stimulus measures hurting sentiment.

At 0605 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, the UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.7 to 0.8 percent lower.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index pared intra-day gains on Tuesday to close 0.3 percent higher at 2,755.70 points after facing resistance at around 2,779, its 23.6 percent retracement of a rise from mid-April to late May.