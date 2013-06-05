BRIEF-Panacea Biotec launches vaccine, Easysix, for 6 preventable diseases
* Says introduces fully liquid hexavalent combination vaccine easysixtm for six preventable diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 5 European stock index futures pointed to a weaker start on Wednesday, with a major index's failure to break a strong resistance level and concerns about a cut in U.S. stimulus measures hurting sentiment.
At 0605 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, the UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.7 to 0.8 percent lower.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index pared intra-day gains on Tuesday to close 0.3 percent higher at 2,755.70 points after facing resistance at around 2,779, its 23.6 percent retracement of a rise from mid-April to late May.
* Says introduces fully liquid hexavalent combination vaccine easysixtm for six preventable diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On reconsideration, it has been decided that all agency banks' branches need not be opened on April 1, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2nu1lR6
SHANGHAI, March 29 China stocks slid on Wednesday, posting losses for the third day in a row amid concerns over liquidity and tighter polices as the money market saw a net drain for a fourth consecutive day after the central bank skipped open market operations.