LONDON, June 6 European stock index futures fell on Thursday, with the region's stock markets set to track declines on U.S. and Asian markets on concerns of a tapering to the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme.

At 0603 GMT, the futures contract for the Euro STOXX 50 was down by 0.2 percent. The futures contracts for the UK's FTSE 100 and for Germany's DAX were down by 0.3 percent while they fell by 0.1 percent for France's CAC .