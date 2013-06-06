BRIEF-Cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
LONDON, June 6 European stock index futures fell on Thursday, with the region's stock markets set to track declines on U.S. and Asian markets on concerns of a tapering to the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme.
At 0603 GMT, the futures contract for the Euro STOXX 50 was down by 0.2 percent. The futures contracts for the UK's FTSE 100 and for Germany's DAX were down by 0.3 percent while they fell by 0.1 percent for France's CAC .
MUMBAI, April 4 Instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, is mulling a foray into digital payment services in India, its first such offering globally, and has advertised to hire a digital transactions lead in the country.
* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.53 percent on Monday * Platinum hits one-week high * Silver rises to over 1-month high (Adds quote, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,257.73 per ounce at 0658 GMT, while U.S. gold f