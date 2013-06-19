LONDON, June 19 European stock index futures
pointed to a slightly higher open on Wednesday, with investors
positioning for no changes in the U.S. monetary policy and the
continuation of stimulus measure for a while longer.
At 0608 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Britain's
FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
were 0.2 to 0.3 percent stronger, taking heart from a rise of
1.8 percent on Japan's Nikkei on Wednesday.
"The rise we are seeing in (Asian) equities is a sign that
perhaps the QE tapering camp is unwinding some of the shorts
that have dogged markets over the past few weeks," IG Markets
said in a note, referring to quantitative easing.