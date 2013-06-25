LONDON, June 25 European shares were set to pare recent steep losses on Tuesday, with investors seeking value in some battered stocks, although equities remained vulnerable to concerns about U.S. stimulus and China's banking sector.

At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.3 to 0.5 percent.

The market is also expected to recover on technical buying, with major stock indexes seen bouncing back from "oversold" levels.