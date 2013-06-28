UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, June 28 European stock futures pointed to a steady open on Friday, with investors seen avoiding big bets on the last trading day of the quarter, with equities set to record a fall for June after a record 12 months of gains.
At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were little changed.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, March 31 Japanese stocks dropped to more than seven-week closing lows on Friday in choppy trade as investors locked in gains on the last trading day of the fiscal year, led by selling in futures and bellwether stocks such as exporters.
* Asia ex-Japan set for 12.5 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei posts loss