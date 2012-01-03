US STOCKS-Tech selloff drags down Wall St
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.87 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON Jan 3 European stock index futures point to a firmer start on Tuesday, with better-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data seen boosting commodity stocks.
By 0703 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.1 to 0.5 percent.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.87 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice