BRIEF-White Organic Agro approves to form unit
* Says approved to form wholly owned subsidiary company under name and style 'white Organic Agro F.Z.E' or any other name
LONDON Jan 16 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open for equities on Monday as Standard & Poor's move to downgrade the credit ratings of nine euro zone countries late on Friday hurt market sentiment.
At 0702 GMT, futures for the EURO STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC-40 futures were down 0.4 to 0.8 percent.
