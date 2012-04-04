US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
LONDON, April 4 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street and in Asia after the Federal Reserve minutes suggested further stimulus measures to help spur growth were unlikely.
At 0606 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.6 to 0.8 percent.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: