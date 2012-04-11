US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
LONDON, April 11 European stock futures pointed to further losses for equities on Wednesday after 12-week lows in the previous session, with rising Spanish and Italian yields and global growth concerns seen prompting investors to sell cyclical stocks.
At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.5 to 0.6 percent.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.