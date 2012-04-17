By Francesco Canepa LONDON, April 17 European shares were heading for a mixed start on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, as concerns about Spain's rising cost of borrowing capped appetite for equities ahead of an auction of Spanish debt later in the day. Spreadbetters expected London's FTSE 100 to open around 4-6 points higher, or up to 0.1 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX to gain 8-11 points, or up to 0.2 percent. But Paris' CAC 40 was seen opening 2-4 points lower, or a fall of as much 0.1 percent. Madrid's sale of 12- and 18-month treasury bills on Tuesday is expected to see yields jumping from the previous tender, reflecting a shift in market concerns over its deficit and banking sector that has pushed longer term risk premiums above 6 percent, threatening a new crisis in the euro zone. Germany's ZEW monthly survey of economic sentiment will also offer another signal on the state of Europe's largest economy at 0900 GMT. The index of German analyst and investor sentiment was expected to have eased to 20 in April, according to analysts polled by Reuters, after hitting its highest level since June 2010 at 22.3 in the previous month. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 527 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,369.5 -0.05 % -0.69 NIKKEI 9,460.8 -0.1 % -9.75 MSCI ASIA <.MIASJ0000P -0.71 % -3.69 EX-JP S> EUR/USD 1.3109 -0.19 % -0.0025 USD/JPY 80.43 0.06 % 0.0500 10-YR US TSY 1.975 -- -0.01 YLD 10-YR BUND 1.742 -- 0.03 YLD SPOT GOLD $1,646. -0.29 % -$4.81 9 US CRUDE $102.86 -0.07 % -0.07 * Soaring Spanish debt costs cap shares, hurt euro * Nikkei edges up after steep falls, Toshiba Tec jumps * Euro inches down after short-covering rally; Spain eyed * Gold edges down with euro; Spain in focus * London copper holds under $8,000, capped by demand fears * Prices steady as Spain worries offset by profit taking