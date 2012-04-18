US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
LONDON, April 18 European stock index futures pointed to a fractionally higher open on Wednesday as equities consolidated gains after a two-day rally.
At 0600 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were flat, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC futures were both up 0.1 percent.
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.