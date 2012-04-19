India's plan to develop key Iranian port faces U.S. headwinds
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project
LONDON, April 19 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open for equities on Thursday ahead of an important Spanish bond auction that has the potential to set the stock market's near term direction after recent volatile sessions.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.1 to 0.2 percent.
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project
* Prime Minister Theresa May's party loses parliamentary majority