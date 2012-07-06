BRIEF-SBI exec says cut in RBI's inflation projection "to create room for rate cuts in latter half of year"
* SBI exec says "large cut in inflation projection by RBI in monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities "
LONDON, July 6 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, with investors betting that an encouraging U.S. jobs report later in the day might reduce the chance of more policy stimulus measures in the United States.
At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.3 to 0.5 percent.
* SBI exec says "large cut in inflation projection by RBI in monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities "
MUMBAI, June 7 The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday tightened rules for Indian companies raising rupee-denominated bonds, also known as masala bonds, in a move aimed at closer oversight of a nascent market and getting long-term investors.