BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 10 European shares were expected to open little changed on Tuesday after four straight sessions in the red, as new signs of an economic slowdown in China and concerns about the effectiveness of Europe's crisis-fighting measures offset a positive start to the U.S. earnings season.
At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were down 0.1 percent, while contracts on France's CAC were up 0.1 percent.
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.