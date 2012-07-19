BRIEF-India's Tejas Networks sets IPO price range
* Tejas Networks IPO to open June 14, close June 16 - public notice
LONDON, July 19 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open for the equities market on Thursday, supported by a run of corporate earnings that continued to surprise on the upside - albeit from fairly low expectations.
At 0602 MT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX, for France's CAC and for Britain's FTSE were up 0.3 to 0.5 percent.
* Tejas Networks IPO to open June 14, close June 16 - public notice
TOKYO, June 7 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday morning as investors continued to shun riskier assets ahead of potentially market moving global events this week.