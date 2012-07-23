European stocks supported by banks, utilities before UK election
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, July 23 European stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open on Monday on growing concerns that Spain might finally need a full bailout as a second region in the country said it would tap a government programme to keep its finances afloat.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC fell 1.2 to 1.7 percent.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)