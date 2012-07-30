US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy down with crude
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
LONDON, July 30 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, with expectations rising that the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve might announce fresh stimulus measures at this week's meetings to help their fragile economies.
At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 1.0-1.1 percent.
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
* Oil falls over 4 pct after build-up in U.S. crude inventories