BRIEF-Vibrant Global Capital says Siddhartha Bhaiya acquires 23.34 pct stake in co
* Says Siddhartha Bhaiya acquires 23.34 percent stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Aug 7 European shares were expected to edge lower on Tuesday after Hitting four-month highs in the previous session, with investors seen looking for fresh catalysts that could come after Chinese and U.S. economic numbers later this week.
At 0607 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.1-0.2 percent.
* Says has issued an aggregate 47.4 million shares at issue price of INR 94.70 per share to Tamarind Capital Source text - (http://bit.ly/2szkhQB) Further company coverage: