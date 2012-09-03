BRIEF-Canara Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 pct from June 7
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 3 European stock futures pointed to a lower open on Monday, with a survey showing a contraction in China's manufacturing activity dampening sentiment and prompting investors to trade in a tight range before this week's meeting of the European Central Bank.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were down 0.4-0.6 percent.
* Zero 483 observations were issued by USFDA Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rZNNBR) Further company coverage: