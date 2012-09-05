US STOCKS-Caution sets in on Wall St ahead of UK vote, ECB, Comey testimony
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
LONDON, Sept 5 European stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Wednesday, pausing after sharp losses in the previous session, in a sign sentiment was still underpinned by expectations that central banks will take a more active role in tackling the global financial crisis.
At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were flat, while France's CAC contracts were up 0.1 percent.
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Kansai Paint Co Ltd plans to invest as much as 9 billion yen ($82.3 million) to build two factories in India - Nikkei