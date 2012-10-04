US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
LONDON Oct 4 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday on expectations that U.S. economic numbers might surprise on the upside and the European Central Bank could provide some hints about Spain's likely bailout request.
At 0602 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.3 to 0.4 percent higher.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)