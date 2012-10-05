LONDON Oct 5 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday, following slight losses on major European markets in the previous session, with many investors focused on the publication of U.S. non-farm payrolls economic data later in the day.

At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 index were up by 0.6 percent, while the futures contracts on Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up by 0.5 percent.