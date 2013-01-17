BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
LONDON Jan 17 European stock index futures pointed to a weaker start on Thursday, with investors avoiding strong bets before results from major U.S. companies and a slew of economic data from China on Friday.
At 0702 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.2 percent lower.
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
Jun 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE733E14054 NTPC 90D 5-Jun-17 99.9499 6.1024 4 380 99.9495 6