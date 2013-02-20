US STOCKS-Wall St falls as financials stumble, oil drops
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
LONDON Feb 20 European stock index futures pointed to a flat to a slightly higher open on Wednesday, with the market consolidating the previous session's strong gains and balancing a mixed crop of corporate earnings.
At 0706 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 and for Germany's DAX were flat, while those for France's CAC were 0.1 percent higher.
