BRIEF-L&T Technology Services announces completion of Esencia acquisition
* Says completion of Esencia acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 22 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday as some key regional indexes found technical support and investors used sharps falls in the previous session to buy back into shares.
At 0701 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and Germany's DAX were 0.6 percent higher, while contracts on France's CAC added 0.7 percent.
* Says completion of Esencia acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* May total motorcycles sales of 60,696 units, up 25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: