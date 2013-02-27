LONDON Feb 27 European stock index futures indicated a higher open on Wednesday, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's defence of its stimulus programmes seen as enabling markets to bounce back from worries over Italy's political deadlock.

At 0703 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were up by 0.4 percent. Futures for Germany's DAX rose 0.5 percent and rose 0.4 percent for France's CAC.