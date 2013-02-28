BRIEF-Eicher Motors' trucks & buses total sales down about 20 pct in May
* May Eicher trucks and buses total sales of 4539 vehicles versus 5710 vehicles last year
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity