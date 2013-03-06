BUZZ-Citi sees India's BSE index at 32,200 by March 2018
** Citi sets its March 2018 target for the BSE index at 32,200; had earlier forecast 31,500 on the index by Dec. 2017
LONDON, March 6 European stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower equity market open on Wednesday, pausing after a rally to multiyear highs, while nervousness creeps in ahead of key central bank meetings and data due this week.
At 0701 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were all around 0.2 percent lower.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction