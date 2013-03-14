Italy outperforms European shares after GDP surprise
* Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 14 European shares were likely to open higher on Thursday on positive sentiment following a better U.S. economic outlook, with investors focusing on more data that might help the market to break out of its narrow trading band.
At 0707 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 0.1 to 0.3 percent higher.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)