LONDON, March 22 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday as Cyprus scrambled to find a solution to its funding crisis.

At 0700 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 and France's CAC were down 0.5 percent, with contracts on Germany's DAX down 0.3 percent.

Cyprus might become the first euro zone country to leave the currency bloc if it fails to secure an international bailout ahead of Monday's deadline.