US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
LONDON May 9 European stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Thursday, with investors taking a breather after a steep rise that has taken key indexes to multi-year highs.
At 0601 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE 100 were flat to 0.1 percent lower.
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.