GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise as China factories see steady growth, sterling soft
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views
LONDON May 15 European stock futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday, with a strong rally in the past sessions prompting investors to trade cautiously and as some companies disappointed on the earnings front.
At 0604 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50 were flat, UK's FTSE 100 futures rose 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX futures gained 0.1 percent and France's CAC futures were down 0.1 percent.
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure