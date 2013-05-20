LONDON May 20 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, boosted by signs of an improving global growth outlook.

At 0602 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 were up 0.5 percent and France's CAC were up 0.4-0.5 percent, while contracts on Germany's DAX were up 0.7 percent and futures on Britain's FTSE 100 were up 0.3 percent.