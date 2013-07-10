LONDON, July 10 European stock index futures pointed to a lower open for the equities market on Wednesday, with the recent rally running out of steam in the face of weak Chinese data and Standard & Poor's downgrade of Italy's credit rating.

At 0601 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1 to 0.2 percent. Futures for Britain's FTSE 100, which has strong exposure to China through its heavyweight mining sector, were down 0.4 percent.

China warned of a "grim" outlook for trade after reporting unexpected falls in both exports and imports in June, signalling easing weakening demand both within its borders and in the broader global economy.